EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 just missing a record close, after minutes from
the Federal Reserve's July meeting gave investors reason to
believe that the central bank is in no rush to raise interest
rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.54 points,
or 0.35 percent, to end at 16,979.13. The S&P 500 gained
4.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish at 1,986.51. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 1.03 points, or 0.02 percent, to close
at 4,526.48.
LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated from a
three-week high on Wednesday, halting a five-day winning streak,
with companies trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend putting pressure on the broader market.
The benchmark index closed down 0.4 percent, or 23.83
points, at 6,755.48 points after gaining for five days in a row
and climbing to its highest since late July a day earlier.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose to a three-week high on
Thursday morning, clocking gains for the ninth consecutive day,
as the weaker yen shored up exporters after minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's July meeting raised the risk of an earlier
rate hike.
The Nikkei share average climbed 1.0 percent to
15,601.99 in midmorning trade, the highest level since August 1.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar traded at 11-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been given
a second wind after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July
meeting sounded slightly hawkish.
The dollar index, still basking in the afterglow of
Tuesday's upbeat U.S. housing data, climbed as far as 82.358,
reaching a high not seen since early September.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-week highs on
Wednesday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting
said the central bank was surprised at the U.S. labor market's
quick progress, suggesting a rate increase would come sooner
rather than later.
Yields on U.S. long government debt advanced for a third
straight session, which may reflect investors' overall comfort
with the pace of the U.S. recovery. It could also mean investors
are booking profits amid a searing government bond rally this
year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to a fifth session on
Thursday to trade near a two-week low after the U.S. dollar
strengthened on indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that
it could raise interest rates sooner than expected.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,289.66 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after hitting a two-week low of $1,287.83 in the
previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Thursday just above
$7,000 a tonne which it touched in the previous session on
encouraging signs from the U.S. economy and ahead of a key China
factory data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $7009.75 a tonne by 0058 GMT, pausing for breath
after climbing 2.1 percent the session before, when it hit the
highest in eight days at $7027.50 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent edged down toward $102 a barrel on
Thursday, near the 14-month low hit earlier this week, as
concerns over excess oil supply and slowing demand weighed on
prices.
Brent crude LCOc1 for October dropped 24 cents to $102.04 a
barrel by 0252 GMT after posting a 72-cent gain in the previous
session.
