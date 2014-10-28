EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing
after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013,
while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.
Among the day's biggest positives, shares of Gilead Sciences
rose 1.7 percent to $112.59, a day ahead of its
scheduled earnings release. Micron Technology shares
jumped 4 percent to $32.30 and was the largest percentage gainer
on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after it announced a $1
billion stock repurchase.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Monday, weighed
down by financials after Lloyds only narrowly passed a
regulatory health check of Europe's banks.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,377.46
points, after managing a slight rebound last week from 15-month
lows touched earlier in October.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell Tuesday morning after Canon Inc
tumbled on weak earnings and soft global data offset
upbeat domestic retail figures as investors waited cautiously
for the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
Sentiment was partially supported by data showing Japanese
retail sales in September rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier -
the strongest increase since March. It helped drive up Seven & i
Holdings Co 3382.T and Aeon Co 1 percent and 0.6
percent, respectively.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.5 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on
Tuesday, having slipped broadly in a sluggish session overnight
on expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal
Reserve.
The greenback eased to 107.83 yen, retreating from
Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38. It also ceded a bit of
ground against the euro, which last traded at $1.2698 EUR= off
Monday's low of $1.2665.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday
in a safe-haven bid on concerns about weak U.S. economic data
and the steep drop in Brazil's stock market following the
re-election of incumbent leftist Dilma Rousseff.
Economic data on the world's largest economy wobbled again
on Monday, as a slowing in the U.S. services sector and a
less-than-expected rise in pending home sales lifted U.S. bond
prices.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fifth session in a row on
Tuesday to its lowest in nearly two weeks as investors nervously
awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that begins
later in the day for clues about the timing of any interest rate
hike.
Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest
since Oct. 15, before recovering slightly to trade down 0.2
percent at $1,222.58 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The five-day losing
streak matches a similar run in August.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was perched near its highest in two
weeks on Tuesday on a seasonal pick up in Chinese demand, but
traders were cautious ahead of a key U.S. monetary policy
meeting.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.1 percent to $6,739.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after
small gains in the previous session when it hit its highest
since Oct. 15 at $6,752 a tonne.
OIL
U.S. oil prices rebounded after tumbling to a 28-month low
below $80 per barrel on Monday as short-covering helped offset
earlier losses triggered by Goldman Sachs slashing its price
forecasts.
Citing rising production and insufficient demand, Goldman
Sachs cut its forecast for Brent to $85 a barrel from
$100 for the first quarter of 2015 and reduced its projection
for U.S. crude CLc1 to $75 from $90.
