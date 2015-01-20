EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Financial Markets were shut on Monday for the
Martin Luther King holiday.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's main share index rose on Monday,
extending a strong run, with retailers such as Tesco
among the biggest gainers from a more upbeat view of the sector
after a better-than-expected Christmas period.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains on
Tuesday, rising 1.48 percent to 17,265.40 by 0231 GMT.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.6 percent
higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro faced pressure on Tuesday as investors
positioned for possible easing steps by the European Central
Bank as early as this week, while the dollar edged up on the yen
after a U.S. holiday.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther
King holiday.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Financial Markets were shut on Monday for the
Martin Luther King holiday.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held firm just below a four-month high on
Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on market volatility
stoked by uncertainty over Europe's economy.
Spot gold was steady at $1,275.46 an ounce at 0036
GMT, not far from a September peak of $1,281.50 reached on
Friday. The metal eased 0.2 percent on Monday, after gaining
nearly 5 percent last week.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper climbed on Tuesday in thin trade
ahead of a spate of Chinese economic reports that were expected
to show stuttering growth in the world's top metals user,
casting a pall on the outlook for metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6 percent to $5,705 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing small
losses from the previous session. Prices have failed to find
much momentum from five-and-a-half year lows of $5,353.25 tipped
last week. Volumes were modest with less than 700 lots of the
LME benchmark contract having changed hands.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell below $49 a barrel
and U.S. crude also fell more than $1 on Monday after the global
economic outlook darkened and Iraq announced record oil
production.
The world's biggest energy consumer, China, faces
significant downward pressure on its economy, its premier Li
Keqiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Monday.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)