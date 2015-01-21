EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday
after the International Monetary Fund reduced its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, increasing speculation that central
banks would take more aggressive policy moves to spark economic
improvement.
The lower forecasts implied less demand for fuel through
2016, contributing to another fall in crude oil, although some
bullish results from major energy companies kept the sector
afloat. The S&P energy index eked out a gain of 0.09
percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by mining stocks, after
Chinese data beat expectations, although a tepid outlook from
Unilever kept confidence in check.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,620.10
points, after earlier reaching its highest point since the start
of 2015 at 6,640.44 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as
investors pocketed gains from the sharp rises in the past two
sessions, but expectations that the European Central Bank will
unveil stimulus measures this week limited losses.
The market was also awaiting a policy decision by the Bank
Of Japan likely around midday. The central bank is expected to
continue its massive asset buying programme while possibly
expanding two expiring loan schemes to support bank lending.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.07 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as
investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move
against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan.
The BoJ is under growing pressure to increase its already
massive stimulus program as slumping oil prices
drag inflation away from its 2 percent target.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday with
30-year bonds leading the rally, as investors bet the European
Central Bank will launch new quantitative easing this week,
keeping longer-dated debt in demand as investors hunt for higher
yields.
The ECB meeting on Thursday is this week's main focus, when
many expect the central bank will announce purchases of
government bonds in a bid to fight off deflation and kickstart
growth.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold clung to sharp overnight gains on
Wednesday, trading close to a five-month high as worries over
the global economy and uncertainty over European Central Bank
stimulus measures pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,291.30 an ounce
by 0017 GMT, but held near a five-month high of $1,296.85
reached in the previous session.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper edged up on Wednesday, moving further
away from last week's five-and-a-half-year lows, but trade was
seen quiet until the the outcome of this week's European Central
Bank policy meeting on Thursday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.4 percent to $5,711.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after
posting a small gain in the previous session. Prices are
recovering from a low of $5,353.25 a tonne last week, which was
the weakest since July 2009, while trade was very light with
turnover of barely 200 lots.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on
Wednesday in a further sign that prices are receiving support
around current levels, but analysts said the outlook for the
next six months remained weak due to oversupply.
Oil fell as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the
International Monetary Fund cut its 2015 global economic
forecast and key producer Iran hinted prices could drop to $25 a
barrel without supportive OPEC action.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)