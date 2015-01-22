EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up in a choppy Wednesday
session as traders digested reports that new stimulus would be
announced by the European Central Bank at its Thursday meeting,
while declines in IBM limited gains.
Market participants have been looking for more aggressive
measures from central banks, specifically the ECB, to combat the
risk of deflation and a weakening euro zone economy.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index climbed to a
six-week high on Wednesday, helped by a rally in energy stocks
on the back of stronger oil prices and after a source said the
ECB's executive board has proposed buying 50 billion euros in
bonds every month.
A programme by the European Central Bank for a year from
March would amount to some 600 billion euros, based on a rate of
50 billion euros per month. If a similar plan ran until the end
of 2016, it would surpass 1 trillion euros.
TOKYO - Japanese shares were flat in choppy trade as the
market digested expectations the ECB will unveil new stimulus
measures at its meeting later on Thursday, while a pause in the
weak yen kept investors sidelined.
The Nikkei 225 share average was flat at 17,273.54
in mid-morning trade, while the broader Topix fell 0.3
percent to 1,386.99.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is 0.7 percent higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Canadian dollar languished at its lowest in
nearly six years early on Thursday, having suffered a massive
drop after the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting
interest rates.
The surprise easing came as the European Central Bank is
widely expected to launch a large-scale sovereign bond-buying
programme.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as
investors unwound positions on reports that European Central
Bank has proposed 50 billion euros ($58 billion) worth of
monthly bond purchases, and after the Bank of Canada made a
surprise interest rate cut.
The move erased earlier price gains, when investors had bet
that a new bond-buying programme by the ECB would further reduce
supply of safe haven debt and make dollar-denominated assets and
long-dated U.S. government bonds more attractive.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Thursday, moving further away from
a five-month high above $1,300 an ounce reached in the previous
session, hurt by profit-taking ahead of a key European Central
Bank meeting.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,291 an ounce by 0027
GMT. The metal reached $1,305, its highest since August, on
Wednesday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper slipped on Thursday from one-week
highs hit the session before, as traders took profits on long
positions built up on expectations the European Central Bank
will announce weighty bond-buying measures later in the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped half a percent to $5,747.50 a tonne by 0143 GMT, paring
gains from the previous session when it broke above the $5,800
mark for this first time since Jan. 13.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early on Thursday ahead of the
expected announcement of a bond-buying programme by the European
Central Bank (ECB) later in the day that could push the dollar
to new highs and put downward pressure on commodities.
The ECB's Executive Board has proposed a programme that
would enable it to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds a
month starting in March, according to a euro zone source.
