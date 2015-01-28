EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent lower on
Tuesday as disappointing results from a number of bellwether
companies pointed to weakening conditions, while an unexpected
decline in durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment.
The day's losses were broad, with nine of the 10 primary S&P
500 sectors lower on the day, though tech was the
biggest drag by far. The group lost 3.3 percent in its biggest
one-day drop since November 2011, in the wake of results from
industry bellwether Microsoft. Industrial shares fell, led by
Caterpillar.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip equity index ended lower on
Tuesday after an eight-session run to a four-month high, with
banks slipping on concerns the Greek crisis could spread and
miners tracking weaker metals prices.
Mid-cap oil producer Afren plunged 71 percent after
saying it was in talks with its largest bondholders over its
liquidity and funding needs.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a
one-month high on Wednesday morning as disappointing U.S.
earnings and weak U.S. economic data triggered profit-taking,
while Sony Corp outperformed after sources said it will cut
about 1,000 jobs.
The Nikkei was flat at 17,762.13 in mid-morning
trade after opening 0.9 percent lower. On Tuesday, it rose 1.7
percent to its highest close since late December.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.15
percent.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against
a basket of currencies after soft spending data and some
disappointing earnings cast doubts about the underlying optimism
on the U.S. economic outlook.
Investors took profits from recent gains in the U.S.
currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement
later in the day, which they think could show a more dovish bias
due to the recent plunge in oil prices.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended mixed on Tuesday
after 30-year yields touched record lows amid data-driven
worries about sputtering world growth and a sharp sell-off on
Wall Street.
Thirty-year bonds were last off 2/32 in price to
yield 2.40 percent. Earlier the yield hit a record low of 2.328
percent after the Commerce Department said non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft fell 0.6 percent last month.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold clung to overnight gains to trade just
above $1,290 an ounce on Wednesday, with focus turning to
whether a weaker global economy may curb the Federal Reserve's
enthusiasm to raise interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.30 an ounce by
0041 GMT after rising nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper climbed away from 5-1/2 year lows on
Wednesday, propped up by a weaker dollar after worsening U.S.
durable goods orders sparked concerns the Federal Reserve may
push back its timeline for raising interest rates at a meeting
later in the session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.7 percent to $5,458 a tonne by 0028 GMT, paring 2.8
percent losses from the day before, when prices sank towards a
5-1/2 year low of $5,339.50 a tonne on Monday.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as a
weak dollar propped up commodities, but crude prices came off
their highs in post-settlement trading on signs of another big
U.S. supply build last week.
Oil prices were up most of the day, tracking the dollar,
despite concerns about rising U.S. inventories. While some
traders expressed surprise with the market's behavior, others
shrugged it off as they did not think oil was on the cusp of an
extended recovery because of nagging worries about the global
oversupply in crude.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)