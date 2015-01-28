EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as disappointing results from a number of bellwether companies pointed to weakening conditions, while an unexpected decline in durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment.

The day's losses were broad, with nine of the 10 primary S&P 500 sectors lower on the day, though tech was the biggest drag by far. The group lost 3.3 percent in its biggest one-day drop since November 2011, in the wake of results from industry bellwether Microsoft. Industrial shares fell, led by Caterpillar.

LONDON - Britain's blue-chip equity index ended lower on Tuesday after an eight-session run to a four-month high, with banks slipping on concerns the Greek crisis could spread and miners tracking weaker metals prices.

Mid-cap oil producer Afren plunged 71 percent after saying it was in talks with its largest bondholders over its liquidity and funding needs.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a one-month high on Wednesday morning as disappointing U.S. earnings and weak U.S. economic data triggered profit-taking, while Sony Corp outperformed after sources said it will cut about 1,000 jobs.

The Nikkei was flat at 17,762.13 in mid-morning trade after opening 0.9 percent lower. On Tuesday, it rose 1.7 percent to its highest close since late December.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.15 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a basket of currencies after soft spending data and some disappointing earnings cast doubts about the underlying optimism on the U.S. economic outlook.

Investors took profits from recent gains in the U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day, which they think could show a more dovish bias due to the recent plunge in oil prices.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended mixed on Tuesday after 30-year yields touched record lows amid data-driven worries about sputtering world growth and a sharp sell-off on Wall Street.

Thirty-year bonds were last off 2/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent. Earlier the yield hit a record low of 2.328 percent after the Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft fell 0.6 percent last month.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to overnight gains to trade just above $1,290 an ounce on Wednesday, with focus turning to whether a weaker global economy may curb the Federal Reserve's enthusiasm to raise interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.30 an ounce by 0041 GMT after rising nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper climbed away from 5-1/2 year lows on Wednesday, propped up by a weaker dollar after worsening U.S. durable goods orders sparked concerns the Federal Reserve may push back its timeline for raising interest rates at a meeting later in the session.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.7 percent to $5,458 a tonne by 0028 GMT, paring 2.8 percent losses from the day before, when prices sank towards a 5-1/2 year low of $5,339.50 a tonne on Monday.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as a weak dollar propped up commodities, but crude prices came off their highs in post-settlement trading on signs of another big U.S. supply build last week.

Oil prices were up most of the day, tracking the dollar, despite concerns about rising U.S. inventories. While some traders expressed surprise with the market's behavior, others shrugged it off as they did not think oil was on the cusp of an extended recovery because of nagging worries about the global oversupply in crude.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)