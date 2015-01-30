EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks enjoyed a late afternoon rally and
closed higher on Thursday as an upturn in oil prices and a rally
in Apple and Boeing shares helped offset some disappointing
earnings and lingering questions over U.S. monetary policy.
The S&P 500 had fallen as much as 0.6 percent earlier, led
by energy stocks, which reversed direction along with oil.
LONDON - Britain's main share index fell to near one-week
lows on Thursday, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell
weighing on the market after it missed earnings expectations.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index ended down 0.2
percent at 6,810.60 points as Shell dropped 4.9 percent, among
the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks in percentage terms. The
company also announced a $15 billion cut in spending due to the
slump in oil prices.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as
strong company earnings in the United States and at home from
the likes of Nomura Holdings and Advantest Corp buoyed
investors' risk appetite.
The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 17,789.84 by
mid-morning after falling 1.1 percent on the previous day. For
the week, the Nikkei has gained 1.2 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading almost flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses early on
Friday, following a selloff that saw the Australian dollar slump
to its lowest in over five years as investors wagered on an
interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie dollar fell to $0.7720, reaching a low
not seen since July 2009. It last traded at $0.7757, having
suffered a drop of nearly 2 percent on Thursday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday, with long-term
yields backing away from record lows as U.S. jobless claims
figures shrank to a 15-year low and investors made room for $64
billion of new government debt.
After three days of price increases, the 30-year bond
was last off 23/32 in price to yield 2.3281 percent.
The bond hit a record low yield of 2.273 percent on Wednesday in
a rally fuelled in part by a Federal Reserve statement that
inflation was running below forecasts.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday after falling more
than 2 percent to a two-week low overnight on concern over a
looming increase in U.S. interest rates, with bullion remaining
on track for its biggest weekly drop in two months.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,261.16 an ounce by
0027 GMT, after falling as low as $1,251.86 on Thursday, its
weakest since Jan. 15. Gold's 2.2-percent drop overnight was its
steepest since mid-December.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper edged up on Friday but was set to
close the week lower, facing its longest weekly losing streak in
more than six years as fragile economic growth and ample supply
take a toll on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.5 percent to $5,422.50 a tonne by 0131 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session. Prices fell within a few
dollars of recent 5-1/2 year lows of $5,339.50 a tonne, but did
not break to new lows, setting up conditions for a technical
rally, traders said.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday
following slight gains in the previous sessions, and analysts
said the outlook remained weak with production high and
producers reducing operating costs to adjust to lower export
revenues.
Global oil prices firmed slightly on Thursday but not before
U.S. crude hit a near six-year low and benchmark Brent pared
gains on data showing fresh additions to record-high U.S. oil
inventories.
