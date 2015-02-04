EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, led by energy shares as oil prices extended their
recent rally, while higher-than-expected January car sales also
bolstered the advance.
Merger activity also helped, with shares of Office Depot
jumping 21.6 percent to $9.28 after the Wall Street
Journal reported the retailer was in advanced talks to merge
with Staples Inc Staples shares gained 10.9 percent to
$19.01.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose towards a 4-1/2
month high on Tuesday, boosted by energy stocks as BP's
results beat earnings expectations.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.3 percent at
6,871.80 points, near its highest level since September 2014.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as banks
outperformed on strong earnings from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group 8306.T while hopes for a new Greek debt swap deal and a
further recovery in oil prices underpinned the overall mood.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.0 percent to
17,677.73, extending its recovery from Tuesday's one week low of
17,271.87.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed broad losses on Wednesday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a year as it came
under pressure from many fronts amid oil-fuelled gains by
commodity currencies.
Buyers snapped up commodity currencies as the oil market
extended its recovery and copper prices also surged.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields jumped in a market rout on
Tuesday as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and a
further recovery in oil prices took the safe-haven shine off of
high-rated government bonds.
Benchmark yields were up 11 basis points in late
trading, putting them on track for their biggest one-day rise in
more than 14 months, Reuters data showed.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady but failed to rebound on
Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous
session as Greece's plan to end a standoff with creditors lifted
the appetite for risky assets such as equities.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.86 an ounce by
0018 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. That marked
gold's fourth drop in five sessions.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper futures lost ground in early trading
on Wednesday after posting their strongest gains since mid-2013
overnight, as euphoria in commodity markets over rising oil
prices settled.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.25 percent to $5,675 a tonne by 0100 GMT. The contract
jumped 3.45 percent in Tuesday's London session on the back of
higher oil prices, the biggest one-day percentage gain since May
2013.
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had
pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the last four
sessions.
Oil markets have rebounded in recent days as some investors
become more confident that oil prices have hit bottom after a
seven-month rout that had prompted major energy companies to
slash spending on new production.
