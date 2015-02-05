EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Wednesday,
snapping a two-day rally as energy shares slid with oil prices
and as investors' anxiety about the euro zone returned in the
closing minutes of trading.
The benchmark index added to losses late in the session
after the European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its
acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding. The move means
the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with tens
of billions of euros of additional emergency liquidity in coming
weeks.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index retreated from
five-month highs on Wednesday as oil stocks slipped, while
investment company Hargreaves Lansdown fell after its
interim profits declined.
The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at
6,860.02 points, after reaching its highest level since
September on Tuesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday on
news of the European Central Bank's hardline stance on Greek
debt and fresh falls in oil prices, while investors took profits
in Toyota and some others after their unsurprising
earnings.
Hitachi dived more than 10 percent after its
earnings failed to meet investors' high expectations, although
Sony 6758.T jumped more than 10 percent after forecasting
smaller losses.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.23 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro took a spill early on Thursday after the
European Central Bank said it will no longer accept Greek bonds
as collateral for its liquidity operations, dealing a blow to
Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro zone lenders.
The common currency last traded at $1.1331, having
fallen as far as $1.1315. It has completely reversed a
short-covering rally that lifted it to $1.1534 on Tuesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The European Central Bank's surprise move to stop
accepting Greek bonds as collateral to raise cash caused a late
safehaven rally in the U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, erasing
initial losses tied to encouraging U.S. and European economic
data.
The ECB's decision reduced earlier optimism Greece's new
leftist government might reach a timely deal with ECB and other
euro zone partners to keep its banks afloat and to avert a
possible cash crunch as early as March.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rose for a second session on Thursday after
China moved to cut banks' reserve requirement, following other
central banks in the world trying to spur growth and fight
deflation.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,271.96 an ounce by
0026 GMT, adding to a 0.8 percent gain on Wednesday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper sank on Thursday from two-week highs
touched the session before as traders who bought copper on talk
of fresh easing measures by China took profits after it cut its
bank reserve requirements.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen 0.8 percent to $5,657 tonne by 0147 GMT. Prices hit the
highest since Jan. 21 at $5,755 a tonne on Wednesday before
closing with modest gains.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices crashed on Wednesday, with U.S. crude
losing 9 percent in one of its biggest daily routs ever, as
record high oil inventories in the United States cut short a
four-day rally.
The abrupt turn, coming after a 19 percent price gain
between Thursday and Tuesday, also raised questions on whether
the market had found a bottom to the selloff that began last
summer and is now in its eighth month.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)