EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as energy shares
bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer Inc would buy
Hospira Inc in a massive deal further boosted the
market.
The S&P energy index jumped 1.5 percent as oil
prices rebounded sharply from a rout in the previous session.
U.S. crude rose 4.2 percent to settle at $50.48 following
increased violence in producer Libya and on an expected boost in
oil demand from China's central bank easing.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on
Thursday, recovering from earlier losses, as a late rally in
crude oil prices boosted energy stocks and telecom firm BT Group
advanced after its strategic acquisition of mobile operator EE.
The UK Oil and Gas index rose 1.2 percent after
crude LCOc1 jumped about 5 percent on falling output and rising
violence in Libya.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Friday after Wall Street
gained and oil prices rebounded, but investors remained cautious
ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the day, which could
impact the yen.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent to
17,643.19 points, after falling 1 percent on the previous day.
For the week, the Nikkei has fallen 0.2 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.11
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro on Friday held onto gains made during the
latest swing back to optimism in the Greek debt saga, while the
market awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day for
further cues.
The euro was little changed at $1.1469 after surging
1.2 percent overnight in a short covering rally, helped by
reports that the European Central Bank agreed to fund up to 60
billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greece.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as
traders pared bond holdings ahead of the January payrolls
report, though market losses were limited due to tension between
Greece and its euro zone partners in their debt negotiation.
Another solid payroll reading, coupled with a possible
rebound in wage growth, will likely revive views that the
Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates as early
as this summer, analysts and traders said.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday ahead of crucial U.S.
employment data, but was set to post its biggest weekly loss in
almost two months after steep gains at the start of the year.
A strong U.S. jobs number for January would strengthen
expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by
mid-year, denting the appeal of non-interest yielding assets
such as gold. But weaker data could buoy bullion prices.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper slipped on Friday ahead of key U.S.
jobs data, but was set to notch up its biggest weekly gain in 18
months, riding in the slipstream of a rebound in crude oil
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,699 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after
closing a touch firmer in the previous session. Prices were set
to finish the week up by 3.7 percent, its biggest weekly gain
since August, 2013.
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude rose as much as $1 in early Asian
trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows
plumbed last week, but rising global inventories could cap
gains.
Crude prices closed more than 4-percent higher on Thursday
as conflict in producer Libya and an expected boost in oil
demand following China's central bank easing helped the market
rebound.
