EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer Inc would buy Hospira Inc in a massive deal further boosted the market.

The S&P energy index jumped 1.5 percent as oil prices rebounded sharply from a rout in the previous session. U.S. crude rose 4.2 percent to settle at $50.48 following increased violence in producer Libya and on an expected boost in oil demand from China's central bank easing.

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses, as a late rally in crude oil prices boosted energy stocks and telecom firm BT Group advanced after its strategic acquisition of mobile operator EE.

The UK Oil and Gas index rose 1.2 percent after crude LCOc1 jumped about 5 percent on falling output and rising violence in Libya.

----

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Friday after Wall Street gained and oil prices rebounded, but investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the day, which could impact the yen.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent to 17,643.19 points, after falling 1 percent on the previous day. For the week, the Nikkei has fallen 0.2 percent.

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.11 percent.

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro on Friday held onto gains made during the latest swing back to optimism in the Greek debt saga, while the market awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day for further cues.

The euro was little changed at $1.1469 after surging 1.2 percent overnight in a short covering rally, helped by reports that the European Central Bank agreed to fund up to 60 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greece.

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as traders pared bond holdings ahead of the January payrolls report, though market losses were limited due to tension between Greece and its euro zone partners in their debt negotiation.

Another solid payroll reading, coupled with a possible rebound in wage growth, will likely revive views that the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates as early as this summer, analysts and traders said.

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday ahead of crucial U.S. employment data, but was set to post its biggest weekly loss in almost two months after steep gains at the start of the year.

A strong U.S. jobs number for January would strengthen expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by mid-year, denting the appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as gold. But weaker data could buoy bullion prices.

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper slipped on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, but was set to notch up its biggest weekly gain in 18 months, riding in the slipstream of a rebound in crude oil prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,699 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after closing a touch firmer in the previous session. Prices were set to finish the week up by 3.7 percent, its biggest weekly gain since August, 2013.

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude rose as much as $1 in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories could cap gains.

Crude prices closed more than 4-percent higher on Thursday as conflict in producer Libya and an expected boost in oil demand following China's central bank easing helped the market rebound.

