EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors worried
about Greek debt negotiations and disappointing Chinese economic
data on top of uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.
After the market's strong week last week, nine out of ten
S&P sectors finished down Monday, with healthcare and utilities
the worst performers. Only energy finished up slightly, boosted
by rising oil prices.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Monday,
hurt by a fall in HSBC after the bank admitted tax
failings at its Swiss unit and by softer utility stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent,
or 16.29 points, at 6,837.15 by the close, with United Utilities
, National Grid and Severn Trent falling by
between 3.1 and 2.1 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning
as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms fuelled concerns over
the prospect of fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan Motor
Co outperformed on rosy forecasts.
The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 17,589.35 in
mid-morning trade after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early
on Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil
prices and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a
payrolls-inspired rally ran out of steam.
The Canadian and New Zealand dollars were among the best
performers in a session that saw all the major currencies remain
well within recent ranges.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday,
leaving benchmark yields hovering near a one-month high as
traders readied for $64 billion of Treasury debt auctions this
week.
The declines reversed an earlier rally during European
trading hours as investors spooked by Greece's stand-off with
the European Union and deadlier fighting in Ukraine shifted
funds to safe-haven government debt.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday
as worries over Greece's future in the euro zone and a decline
in global equities supported the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.59 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal isn't
too far from a three-week low of $1,228.25 hit last week.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper edged up on Tuesday, tracking oil's
recent recovery, but gains are likely to be capped due to
worries about Chinese demand as businesses wind down ahead of
the Lunar New Year holidays next week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.3 percent to $5,688 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after
closing slightly firmer on Monday. Prices are rebounding from
5-1/2-year lows of $5,339.50, hit on Jan. 26, but are not
expected to gain steam until after Lunar New Year, which starts
Feb. 19.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil jumped for a third straight session on Monday
as OPEC forecast greater demand for crude this year than
previously thought and projected less supply from countries
outside the producer group.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
forecast that demand for OPEC oil will average 29.21 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, up 430,000 bpd from its previous
forecast. The group also slashed its outlook for crude supply
growth in non-OPEC countries.
