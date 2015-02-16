EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index closed at a record high on
Friday, as energy shares gained with oil prices, while the
Nasdaq composite index hit a 15-year high helped by
technology stocks.
Equities rallied this week after a ceasefire agreement
between Ukraine and Russia and apparent progress toward a deal
on Greek debt.
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced to a five-month
high on Friday, trading less than 2 percent below its record
peak, boosted by energy and mining stocks that benefited from a
rise in commodity prices.
Expectations that Greece could strike a deal with its
international creditors and a ceasefire deal for eastern Ukraine
also improved sentiment, analysts said.
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit the highest level
in nearly eight years on Monday morning after Wall Street gained
on the previous session.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent at 18,047.07 in early
trade, the highest level since July 2007.
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.25 percent.
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday
following recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of
England, while the other major currencies were subdued in a
holiday-riddled week.
U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Presidents' Day
holiday, while many centres in Asia will be closed later this
week for the Lunar New Year holidays.
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on optimism
that Greek and European negotiators will reach a deal over the
terms of Greece's bailout, and after better-than-expected growth
in Germany's economy reduced demand for safe haven debt.
Greece agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the
way out of its hated international bailout in a political
climbdown that could prevent its new leftist-led government
running out of money as early as next month.
----
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held firm on Monday, retaining gains from
the previous session, as disappointing U.S. economic data hurt
the dollar and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of the metal.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,230.46 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper held steady near a three-week top on
Monday, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar, as volumes
dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday in the
United States.
As well as a softer dollar, last year's huge drop in oil
prices was set to boost infrastructure demand, brightening the
outlook for commodities, said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment
officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.
----
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices were steady on Monday, with traders
saying the recent upward momentum was continuing as Japan
emerged from recession and after U.S. oil drilling fell.
Japan's economy rebounded from recession in the final
quarter, and although the data was weaker than expected, the
return to growth of Asia's second biggest economy and energy
user lent oil support, analysts said.
----
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)