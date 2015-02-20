EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday as Priceline shares jumped, while the Dow and S&P 500 eased following declines in energy shares and a disappointing outlook from Wal-Mart.

Uncertainty over prospects of a debt deal with Greece added to investor caution. Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it fell short of conditions set out by the country's euro zone partners.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged down on Thursday from multi-year highs, with utility Centrica weighing on the market after cutting its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen to a 15-year high of 6,921.32 points on Wednesday, fell 0.1 percent to 6,888.90 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a third day to hit a fresh 15-year high on Friday morning, with market sentiment getting a boost from a weaker yen following robust U.S. jobless data.

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 18,346.59, after rising as high as 18,360.92, the highest level since May 2000. It marked the third straight winning session for the benchmark, which has added 2.4 percent so far in the week.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held firm on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data yanked back market views in favour of an earlier rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the euro stayed under pressure ahead of a crunch meeting on Greece's bailout programme.

The dollar index stood at 94.396 having gained 0.2 percent on Thursday as traders put their focus back on the relative strength of the U.S. economy.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in favour of a start to Fed interest-rate increases sooner than later.

The declines reversed gains made Wednesday following the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which were more dovish than expected. On Thursday, 10-year Treasuries were off 19/32 and yielding 2.1081 percent. The yield was up from 2.068 percent on Wednesday.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday as investors eyed talks over Greek debt, but the metal was headed for its fourth straight weekly dip as a last-minute deal was expected, while a strong dollar also weighed.

Spot gold was steady at $1,208.09 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent in the previous session. The metal has lost 1.7 percent for the week.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged down on Friday, after a solid U.S. labour report boosted the dollar, with prices set to close the week little changed amid the Lunar New Year holiday in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $5,738 a tonne by 0139 GMT after closing little changed in the previous session. A rebound from 5-1/2 year lows touched in mid January has run out of steam with top user China away from the market.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday, after the U.S. government reported another record high in crude inventories, but prices bounced sharply off session lows on relief the builds were less than an industry group had estimated.

Prices also retraced losses as investors covered more short positions in U.S. crude futures a day ahead of the expiry of the front-month contract.

---- (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)