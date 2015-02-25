EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the
Dow and S&P 500 hitting records, as investors attempted to
interpret a subtle change in emphasis in testimony by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen told a congressional committee that the Fed is
preparing to consider increases "on a meeting-by-meeting basis."
While economists have been expecting a hike as soon as June,
some investors saw Yellen's comments as an indicator of a later
liftoff for the Fed's first rate hike since 2006.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index turned the clock back to
the last millennium on Tuesday, breaching highs not seen since
the dot com boom days of 1999, when newspapers warned of "Y2K
bugs" and the euro had yet to acquire cash form.
The three-decade-old blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at
6,949.63, shortly after setting a fresh intraday record of
6,958.89 that beat the previous high of 6,950.60 recorded on
Dec. 30, 1999.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks steadied around a 15-year high on
Wednesday morning in a choppy morning session, as cautiousness
over an over-heating market was partially countered by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message of policy
flexibility.
The Nikkei share average opened slightly higher but
then traversed positive and negative territories in the first
few hours of trade. At 0124 GMT, it was up 0.2 percent at
18,643.28 after peaking at 18,648.77 earlier, the highest point
since April 2000.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar edged down against the yen and euro early
on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back
from giving a clear view on when the Fed may begin raising
interest rates.
In closely watched remarks before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday, Yellen avoided the word "patient" in
describing the Fed's approach to raising interest rates.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday,
erasing early losses after testimony from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen kept the door open for a later than midyear
interest rate hike and a two-year note auction met with strong
demand.
Yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries hit more than
one-week lows after Yellen told a U.S. congressional committee
that the Fed was preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a
meeting-by-meeting basis." This marks a subtle change of
emphasis in how the Fed has been speaking about its plans for
the first rate increase since 2006.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed back above $1,200 an ounce on
Wednesday after dropping to a seven-week low the session before,
with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicating flexibility
in raising U.S. interest rates.
The dollar weakened after Yellen held back from giving a
clear view on when the Fed may begin hiking rates, with U.S.
gold futures rising 1 percent and silver prices climbing more
than 3 percent.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper slipped on Wednesday from a six-week
highs hit in the prior session, as China returned from a week
long holiday and resumed selling on the prospect of ample local
supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell
0.6 percent to $5,748 a tonne by 0122 GMT, eroding a 2 percent
gain from the previous session, when the contract hit the
highest since Jan. 13 at $5,846 a tonne. Copper prices climbed
on renewed expectations U.S. monetary policy would stay loose
for longer after comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose marginally towards $59 a barrel
on Wednesday, helped by the Fed's flexible stance towards
interest rates and the eurozone's approval of Greece's reform
plan.
U.S. crude meanwhile settled lower for the fifth consecutive
session on Tuesday on the back of a more than expected crude
stockbuild.
