EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq resumed its recent advance on Thursday
after deal news in the technology sector, while the Dow and S&P
500 dipped as energy shares sank with oil prices.
The day's move put the Nasdaq within just 12 points of the
5,000 mark, which it last hit in March 2000 along with its
all-time high of 5,132.52 at the height of the dot-com frenzy.
The Dow broke a two-day streak of record closing highs.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index hit a record closing
high on Thursday, helped by a surge in the share price of the
Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered.
Standard Chartered advanced by 5.4 percent as traders
welcomed its appointment of a new chief executive, former
JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters.
TOKYO - Tokyo share prices hit a fresh 15-year high on
Friday on upbeat Japanese industrial output data, while the
market awaited an announcement from the country's biggest
pension fund on its latest asset allocations.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
18,834.89. On the month, it is up 6.6 percent so far, which if
sustained, would be the biggest monthly gain since November
2013.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar took a breather in Tokyo on Friday after
surging to a one-month high against a basket of currencies
overnight as U.S. economic data and comments from Federal
Reserve officials prompted investors to raise their bets on a
rate increase.
The dollar was slightly lower on the day against the yen at
119.29 yen, after rising as high as 119.51 on
Thursday, when the dollar index climbed to one-month high
of 95.357. That brought the index close to its more than 11-year
high of 95.481 hit on Jan. 23.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after an
increase in core U.S. consumer prices in January pointed to
marginally less dovish Federal Reserve policy and as an auction
of seven-year notes met with soft demand.
Core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose 0.2
percent in January after edging up 0.1 percent in December.
Traders focused on the increase even as the headline figure
showed U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest drop since 2008
in January, falling 0.7 percent.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold advanced for a third session running on
Friday and was on track to end a four-week losing streak,
supported by a softer dollar and hopes that the U.S. central
bank will not rush to raise interest rates.
But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss
since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper was flat on Friday but on track to
record its biggest monthly gain since September 2012, on a mix
of short-covering and some fresh long positions as traders bet
on a price recovery ahead of China's seasonally strong second
quarter.
Attention has been squarely focused on Chinese demand, as
the market filters back in from a week of holidays.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, with
Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as
supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply
disruption in Europe supported prices.
A reduction in rig counts and expectations for better oil
demand have helped Brent prices rise by more than 14 percent so
far this month from January's close of $52.99.
----
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)