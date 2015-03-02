EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 posted its best monthly gain since
October 2011 on Friday, but U.S. stocks ended lower for the day
as U.S. economic growth slowed more sharply than initially
thought in the fourth quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.72 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 18,132.7, the S&P 500 lost 6.24
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,104.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 24.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,963.53.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top equity index touched a record high on
Friday, helped by gains in Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered
and International Consolidated Airlines Group.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index at one stage rose as
much as 0.3 percent to a record intraday high of 6,967.24
points, before easing back to close flat at 6,946.66 points.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year
high on Monday morning after China's interest rate cut lifted
global investors' risk appetite and the yen weakened, but gains
were limited as investors were cautious about the market's
recent rises.
The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 18,840.04 points by
mid-morning, after hitting as high as 18,939.17 earlier, the
highest level since April 2000.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading 0.4
percent higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows early
on Monday in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate
cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a
fleeting boost.
The euro eased to $1.1167, from around $1.1198 late
on Friday in New York, reaching a trough not seen since Jan. 26.
It has since drifted back to $1.1187.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries appeared on track on Friday for
their biggest monthly loss since May 2013 after strength in U.S.
economic data over the month boosted expectations the Federal
Reserve would take a less dovish stance on monetary policy.
Expectations that the Fed could hike rates by mid-year rose
this month after a strong U.S. employment report for January and
stronger core consumer prices data. A rebound in oil prices and
a deal to extend Greece's bailout program also took the shine
off safe-haven Treasuries.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two
weeks on Monday, backed by firm Chinese demand after a weekend
interest rate cut in China aimed at shoring up the economy,
which some analysts said could also benefit bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,221.81 an ounce by
0234 GMT, just off a session high of $1,223.20, its loftiest
since Feb. 17. It fell 5.5 percent in February, its biggest
monthly loss since September.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper rose towards its highest in nearly
two months on Monday after top metals user China cut interest
rates at the weekend, but caution over faltering demand growth
kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed at $5,899 by 0123 GMT, having earlier
jumped as much as 0.8 percent to $5,941 a tonne, within shouting
distance of last week's peak, which was the loftiest since Jan
13.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil fell about 1 percent on Monday after posting
its first monthly rise since June, pressured by continued
weakness in China's vast manufacturing sector and higher Libyan
crude output.
Brent crude was down 52 cents at $62.06 a barrel by
0044 GMT after posting an 18-percent gain in February, the
largest monthly rise since May 2009.
For a full report, click on
----
(Compiled By Indulal PM)