EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished down on Tuesday, a day after
the S&P and Dow hit records, and the Nasdaq retreated with
technology stocks.
Soft auto sales numbers and Iran commentary also gave some
investors pause after a strong run-up for major indexes in
February. Traders were also waiting for a slew of economic data
later this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index gave up early
gains for a third straight session on Tuesday and dropped back
from record highs as prospects for a takeover of Smith & Nephew
dimmed and its shares slumped.
Smith and Nephew fell 5.7 percent to 1,144p after U.S. firm
Stryker announced a $2 billion share buyback programme,
making it increasingly unlikely it would consider a bid for the
UK medical equipment firm, traders said.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week
low on Wednesday morning after weak performances in U.S. shares
triggered profit-taking, while Sharp Corp dived after Standard &
Poor's cut its credit rating.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 18,630.97 in
midmorning trade after slipping as far as 18,586.84, the lowest
level since Feb. 25.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down
0.25 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited
U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later
this week for fresh direction clues.
The dollar index last stood at 95.355 =USD, having
backed off slightly from Tuesday's high of 95.570, its strongest
level since September 2003.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight
day on Tuesday, pressured by corporate bond sales, while demand
for relatively high U.S. yields and anticipation of Friday's
U.S. jobs report capped losses.
Pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc launched a $21
billion corporate bond deal, the second-largest on record,
according to Thomson Reuters unit. Analysts said investors
sold some safe-haven Treasuries in order to buy some of the debt
and that the size of the sale could balloon to $30 billion if
demand exceeds expectations.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold took a breather on Wednesday after a
two-day losing streak but was hovering near its lowest in a week
as the dollar held close to 11-year highs, with investors
awaiting U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.55 an ounce by
0035 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell to a one-week
low of $1,194.90, before paring some losses to close above
$1,200.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper firmed on Wednesday, after falling
more than one percent in the previous session, as easier
policies by European and Chinese central banks outweighed
concerns over Chinese demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.4 percent to $5,843.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT, paring
a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session, which was its
biggest daily loss since mid February. Volumes remained light
with less than 500 lots of turnover on the benchmark contract.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil rebounded on Tuesday as Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Obama administration
against accepting a weak nuclear deal with Iran, while rival
Libyan forces targeted oil terminals in the African nation.
Higher prices imposed by Saudi Arabia on its crude buyers in
Asia, the United States and northwest Europe was another
positive development, traders said, although some had expected
benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures to rally even more on that.
