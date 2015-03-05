EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down on Wednesday for the
second day in a row as investors stepped back after a recent
rally ahead of jobs data due later in the week.
Healthcare stocks were the only bright spot in the market
after a U.S. Supreme Court hearing and a cancer drug approval.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rebounded late on
Wednesday, helped by a surge in airline IAG due to
strong traffic figures and by rallies in broadcaster ITV
and bank Standard Chartered.
The FTSE 100 snapped a three-day losing streak to
end 0.4 percent higher at 6,919.24 points after trading as low
as 6,862.87 points in the early part of the session.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday
after the central bank bought more exchange-traded funds, but
gains were limited by investor caution ahead of U.S. jobs data
on Friday.
The Nikkei opened lower, but rose 0.2 percent to
18,742.97 by mid-morning, not far from its 15-year high of
18,939.17.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down
0.75 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at its lowest in over 11 years
against the greenback early on Thursday, having suffered a big
setback as investors waited for the European Central Bank to
announce more details of its massive bond-buying program.
The euro zone common currency fell as far as $1.1061,
a low not seen since September 2003, surpassing the previous
trough of $1.1098 set on Jan. 26. It was last at $1.1084.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on
Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. private
payrolls growth contrasted with stronger-than-expected U.S.
services sector data and created uncertainty ahead of Friday's
U.S. jobs report.
The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private
employers added 212,000 jobs last month, lower than economists'
expectations for 220,000, according to a Reuters poll. The
figure was also lower than January's upwardly revised figure of
250,000.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday as
equities weakened, but the safe-haven metal retained most of its
losses from a three-day decline on robust U.S. economic data and
strength in the dollar.
Spot gold had ticked up 0.3 percent to $1,202.65 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after losing 1 percent in the last three
sessions.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper was little changed on Thursday as
markets digested China's latest outline for economic reform and
braced for a central bank meeting in Europe and key jobs data
from the United States.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,848.50 a tonne by 0136 GMT, after
closing a tad firmer in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures rose on Wednesday and benchmark
Brent pared losses as OPEC member Iran stressed that it opposed
a timeline for a freeze on nuclear activities, news that helped
crude rebound from an early slide tied to swelling U.S.
stockpiles.
Comments from Saudi Arabia's oil minister that prices ought
to stabilize from the selloff of recent months also helped put a
floor under prices, dealers said.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)