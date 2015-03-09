EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday and the S&P 500 declined for a second straight week after a strong monthly jobs report as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.

Some of the worst-hit stocks were utilities and real estate investment trusts as they are high-yielding investments which would look less attractive after a rate hike.

LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Friday after posting its highest-ever close in the previous session, with a pullback in mining stocks weighing on the market.

Bid speculation lifted engineer Weir, however, while travel group Thomas Cook, a mid-cap stock not in the top index, also surged after a Chinese company bought a stake in it.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected, while weaker-than-expected domestic growth data also hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 18,797.77 points by midmorning, moving away from a 15-year high of 18,979.64 hit last Friday.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, remaining in favour as markets wagered the Federal Reserve might lift interest rates sooner rather than later.

Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday had put the risk of a mid-year Fed hike squarely on the table, sending Treasury yields sharply higher. That in turn re-energised the greenback's rally.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat expectations and the jobless rate fell to a more than 6-1/2-year low in February, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve will consider hiking rates in June.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after an increase of 239,000 in January, the Labor Department said. The decline in the unemployment rate to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent in January took it to its lowest level since May 2008.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading a touch higher but remained near a three-month low on Monday, as the dollar climbed to an 11-year high after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would soon raise rates.

Spot gold drifted higher to $1,170.95 an ounce by 0038 GMT, but largely retained Friday's near 3 percent losses. The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,163.45 in the previous session.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper sank to the lowest in two weeks on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of a mid-year rate hike which pushed up the dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $5,740 a tonne by 0137 GMT after 1.5 percent losses in the previous session. Copper earlier slipped to $5,714 which was the weakest since Feb. 24.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices closed down on Friday, with benchmark Brent losing its most in a week since January, as a resurgent dollar and fear of a U.S. rate hike diverted attention from the shrinking number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States.

Worries about the security of Libyan and Iraqi crude supplies, which had put a floor beneath the market in early trade, also took a backseat.

For a full report, click on (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)