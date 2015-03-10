EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday, helped by
merger and acquisitions activity, while Apple shares ended
slightly higher following the long-anticipated rollout of its
watch.
Alcoa Inc said it would buy RTI International Metals
Inc for $1.5 billion. Separately, shopping mall owner
Simon Property Group offered to buy Macerich Co
for $22.4 billion including debt.
LONDON - Britain's top share index extended its retreat from
record highs on Monday, pulled down by property shares as a rise
in gilt yields eroded the appeal of interest rate-sensitive
stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent
at 6,876.47 points, extending Friday's decline and pushing the
FTSE further away from a record high of 6,974.26 set last week.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday
morning after U.S. shares rebounded on M&A activity and the yen
weakened further against the dollar.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 18,860.25 in
mid-morning trade, moving closer to a 15-year high of 18,979.64
hit last Friday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down
0.76 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered near multi-year highs against the
yen and euro on Tuesday, initially flagging on profit taking but
quickly finding its footing again as the underlying theme of
monetary policy divergence held sway.
The dollar received a firm boost late last week as a strong
U.S. jobs report helped cement expectations the Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates as early as summer.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the
launch of the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro
bond-buying program drove down euro zone interest rates.
Price gains were strongest in long U.S. maturities, where
differences between America's relatively high interest rates and
European rates have the most effect on buying.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near three-month lows on Tuesday
on renewed expectations of a mid-year hike in U.S. interest
rates and as the dollar scaled a fresh 11-year peak.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,166.26 an ounce by
0040 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,163.45 reached on
Friday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper slipped on Tuesday as a stronger
dollar clipped short-covering led gains from the previous
session, while traders waited on signs of demand from the
world's top copper user after last month's long holiday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,846 a tonne by 0107 GMT, following
a 2.2 percent gain in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent prices fell 2 percent on Monday pressured
by European Central Bank bond-buying, while U.S. crude rose
about 1 percent on a smaller-than-expected build in inventories
at the key Cushing oil hub, leading to a narrowing gap between
the two benchmarks.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R, one of the
biggest oil plays, narrowed to less than $9 a barrel, tripping
up some traders who had bet the spread would expand this week
after a recent 13-month high above $13.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)