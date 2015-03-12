EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries grew about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. earnings.

The move followed the S&P 500's biggest one-day decline in two months in the previous session, which surpassed a selloff of similar magnitude on Friday. The S&P 500 is now off 3.6 percent from its March 2 record closing high and is down 0.9 percent for the year so far.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on Wednesday after commodity stocks recovered from falling sharply earlier in the session because of concerns about economic growth in China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.28 percent higher at 6,721.51 points after a choppy session, which saw the index rising as high as 6,738.95 and falling to 6,693.80.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as investors chased the market higher before the futures settlement.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 18,865.36 points by midmorning, moving closer to its 15-year high of 18,979.64 hit last Friday.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up 0.28 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro slipped to a fresh 12-year low against the dollar on Thursday as the common currency continued to buckle under pressure felt since the European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing scheme at the start of the week.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0515 after reaching $1.0508, its lowest since March 2003.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after foreigners bid heavily for American debt during a government auction of $21 billion of benchmark 10-year notes.

Long maturities, the biggest beneficiaries from a widening of relative values against eurozone debt, again outperformed in late New York trading on Wednesday. The 30-year was last up 21/32 and yielding 2.6885 percent, compared with 2.843 percent at Friday's close.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a three-month low on Thursday, struggling to get past losses from the last eight sessions, as the metal continued to be hammered by a strong dollar amid increasing expectations of a rate hike in the United States.

Spot gold was firm at $1,154.76 an ounce by 0036 GMT. It fell to a fresh low of $1,147.10 on Wednesday, the lowest since Dec. 1.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was hovering close to two-week lows on Thursday, as expectations of an impending U.S. rate rise that boosted the dollar were balanced by supply concerns against the backdrop of a slow pick up in Chinese demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,727 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after small losses in the previous session when it slipped to its weakest since Feb. 24 at $5,710 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low and widening its gap to U.S. crude, which closed slightly down after a new record high for oil inventories in the United States.

It was the first positive close in Brent after five straight days of losses exacerbated by a surging dollar that made dollar-denominated commodities such as oil costlier for holders of other currencies.

For a full report, click on (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)