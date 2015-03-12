EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight
session on Wednesday as worries grew about the timing of a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike and dollar strength further
dampened the outlook for U.S. earnings.
The move followed the S&P 500's biggest one-day decline in
two months in the previous session, which surpassed a selloff of
similar magnitude on Friday. The S&P 500 is now off 3.6 percent
from its March 2 record closing high and is down 0.9 percent for
the year so far.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on
Wednesday after commodity stocks recovered from falling sharply
earlier in the session because of concerns about economic growth
in China.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.28 percent
higher at 6,721.51 points after a choppy session, which saw the
index rising as high as 6,738.95 and falling to 6,693.80.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as
investors chased the market higher before the futures
settlement.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 18,865.36 points by
midmorning, moving closer to its 15-year high of 18,979.64 hit
last Friday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading up
0.28 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro slipped to a fresh 12-year low against the
dollar on Thursday as the common currency continued to buckle
under pressure felt since the European Central Bank launched its
quantitative easing scheme at the start of the week.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0515 after
reaching $1.0508, its lowest since March 2003.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after
foreigners bid heavily for American debt during a government
auction of $21 billion of benchmark 10-year notes.
Long maturities, the biggest beneficiaries from a widening
of relative values against eurozone debt, again outperformed in
late New York trading on Wednesday. The 30-year was
last up 21/32 and yielding 2.6885 percent, compared with 2.843
percent at Friday's close.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a three-month low on Thursday,
struggling to get past losses from the last eight sessions, as
the metal continued to be hammered by a strong dollar amid
increasing expectations of a rate hike in the United States.
Spot gold was firm at $1,154.76 an ounce by 0036 GMT.
It fell to a fresh low of $1,147.10 on Wednesday, the lowest
since Dec. 1.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper was hovering close to two-week lows
on Thursday, as expectations of an impending U.S. rate rise that
boosted the dollar were balanced by supply concerns against the
backdrop of a slow pick up in Chinese demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $5,727 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after small losses
in the previous session when it slipped to its weakest since
Feb. 24 at $5,710 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2 percent on
Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low and widening its gap
to U.S. crude, which closed slightly down after a new record
high for oil inventories in the United States.
It was the first positive close in Brent after five straight
days of losses exacerbated by a surging dollar that made
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil costlier for holders
of other currencies.
