EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond futures rallied at the beginning of trading on Sunday as the chances increased that Greece would default on its debt and exit the euro zone.

Greece said it would introduce capital controls and keep its banks closed on Monday after international creditors refused to extend the country's bailout and people queued to withdraw cash.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended lower on Friday, dragged down by mining stocks, though supermarket group Tesco rose after reporting a smaller than expected decline in sales.

Tesco advanced 2.7 percent after posting first-quarter performance suggesting it is recovering from an 18-month slump.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week low as risks of Greece defaulting on its debt repayment this week spiked dramatically, forcing Athens to impose capital controls to halt bank runs.

After bailout talks between the leftwing government and foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks, leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to keep the banks from collapsing.

For the week, it has risen 2.5 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 2.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO/WELLINGTON - The euro tumbled in Asian trading on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its lenders, taking it a step closer to a debt default that could force its exit from the euro zone.

The Swiss and Japanese currencies, both of which often appreciate during times of uncertainty on their perceived safe-haven status, were broadly higher.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold jumped 1 percent on Monday as investors sought safety in the metal after the Greece debt crisis took a turn for the worse over the weekend, with Athens looking more likely to default and exit the euro zone.

Spot gold was up nearly $11 to $1,185.20 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after reaching $1,186.91 earlier in the session, its highest in nearly a week.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper rose on Monday after top user China unleashed fresh easing measures to kick-start its economy, but gains were not expected to last with broader markets bracing for the possibility that Greece could exit the euro zone.

China's central bank cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century.

OIL

TOKYO - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade, with U.S. crude dropping below $59 after Greece imposed capital controls as lenders refused to extend the country's bailout.

Brent crude for August delivery was down 81 cents at $62.45 a barrel by 0300 GMT, after rising 6 cents to $63.26 a barrel on Friday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)