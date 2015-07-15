EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak since January, buoyed by the energy sector as oil prices rebounded from early declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.42 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed higher on Tuesday, with broadcaster Sky climbing after Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares and energy stocks bouncing back as crude oil rose.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at 6,753.75 points, extending a 1.0 percent rise on Monday when markets welcomed a Greek debt deal.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains on Wednesday, thanks to relief the worst may be over for Chinese share markets and the debt crisis in Greece, with stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data giving an additional boost.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 20,469.61, hitting its highest level in nearly two weeks while the broader Topix also climbed 0.4 percent to 1,644.91.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.47 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling was broadly higher early on Wednesday after the Bank of England put the prospect of an interest rate hike front and centre, while a surprise fall in U.S. retail sales kept the dollar pinned down.

The pound rallied to two-week highs against the dollar, yen and the euro.

TREASURIES

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, adding to speculation that tepid economic data may lead the Federal Reserve to wait longer before raising interest rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold was locked in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony for more clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase this year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,154.67 an ounce by 0233 GMT, after two days of modest losses.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Wednesday after a bright reading for China's factory output and better-than-expected second quarter growth suggested stimulus has fed into industry, improving the outlook for metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $5,597 a tonne by 0234 GMT after easing in the previous session. Last week, prices hit the weakest level in six years at $5,240 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders expect a delay in Iranian crude supplies returning to the market after Tehran and six world powers reached a nuclear compromise, but analysts said prices would still remain low due to oversupply.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)