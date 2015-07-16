EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday following
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as a decline
in energy shares outweighed gains in the financial sector in the
latter stages of trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.02 percent,
the S&P 500 shed 0.07 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
fell 0.12 percent.
For a full report, click on
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Wednesday,
with building supplies company Travis Perkins leading
gainers after a broker upgrade, while luxury goods maker
Burberry was among the biggest fallers after posting
slower sales growth.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen for
the last five days and touched its highest level since late June
earlier in the session, ended unchanged at 6,753.75.
For a full report, click on
TOKYO - Nikkei shares rose to a two-week high in early trade
in Tokyo on Thursday as overnight comments on U.S. interest
rates from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced
expectations that the U.S. economy is on track and steadily
improving.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to
20,556.87 in midmorning trade after climbing to 20,592.75, the
highest since July 2.
For a full report, click on
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent.
For a full report, click on
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro edged lower on Thursday after Greece's
parliament approved the austerity plan demanded by its lenders,
while the U.S. dollar firmed as the Federal Reserve chief did
not waver from her views that a rate hike was on the cards this
year.
For a full report, click on
TREASURIES
U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Wednesday as concerns about
global growth sparked safety buying, even as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated that an interest rate hike
is likely this year.
For a full report, click on
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold hovered near its lowest level since March on
Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated
that a U.S. interest rate increase is likely this year, buoying
the dollar at bullion's expense.
Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,145.85 an ounce
by 0241 GMT, close to Wednesday's trough of $1,143.43, its
weakest since March 17.
For a full report, click on
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged up in thin trade on
Thursday, but gains were capped by a strong dollar and concern
that China's volatile share market could upset early signs of
economic recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.1 percent to $5,538 a tonne by 0219 GMT. Prices are
struggling to regain upwards momentum after plunging to a six
year low of $5,240 a tonne last week.
For a full report, click on
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after data
showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped and refinery demand
was high.
Front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading at $51.71
per barrel at 0115 GMT, up 30 cents from their last settlement.
Front-month Brent crude was up 39 cents at $57.44 a
barrel.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)