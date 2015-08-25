EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes plunged almost 4 percent on
Monday as investors, rattled about China's economy, sold heavily
in an unusually volatile session that confirmed the benchmark
S&P 500 was formally in a correction.
The Dow Jones industrial average briefly slumped more
than 1,000 points - its most dramatic intraday trading range
ever - with key component Apple falling heavily only to
claw back but end down 2.5 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slumped to its lowest
level in almost three years on Monday, with all stocks but one
in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a
China-led global economic slowdown.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average changed course in
extremely volatile trading and rose on Tuesday morning after
solid U.S. stock futures eased concerns a global stock rout
rooted in China worries would continue.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 1.43 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on
Tuesday and rose 1.4 percent on the day at one point, as a rise
in U.S. stock index futures helped ease risk aversion.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with
benchmark yields falling to four-month lows, as investors
worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets and dumped stocks and
other risky investments on worries that China's problems will
hurt the global economy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold hovered below a seven-week high on Tuesday as
equity markets and the U.S. dollar rebounded from a brutal
selloff in the prior session that was fuelled by fears over the
fate of the Chinese economy.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - Copper futures turned modestly higher in Asia
on Tuesday, after initially losing more ground on China's
souring outlook for industrial activity and wider economic woes.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil markets recovered somewhat on Tuesday
from sharp falls in the previous session but they remained at
2009 levels as Asian equities kept tumbling, triggering fears of
an economic tailspin in the region.
