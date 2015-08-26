EQUITIES

NEW YORK - A rally on Wall Street evaporated on Tuesday and stocks ended with deep losses as concerns about China's economy outweighed lower valuations that some earlier saw as bargains. In a dramatic session, major indices turned negative in the final minutes of trading after previously climbing almost 3 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets, following turbulence that has rocked equities globally.

The FTSE 100 rebounded after dropping to its lowest level since 2012 in the previous session. It had fallen for 10 straight days as concerns about China's economy mounted

TOKYO - Japanese stocks bounced slightly in another volatile session on Wednesday morning, but sentiment remained fragile despite aggressive policy easings by Beijing as a collapse in Chinese stocks threatened to wreak havoc on a stumbling economy.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was subdued against the euro and yen on Wednesday, losing its bounce as already fragile risk sentiment weakened once it became clear that China's policy easing steps had failed to shore up battered Shanghai shares.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices sagged on Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required bank reserves reduced investor anxiety and sparked selling of U.S. government bonds and other safe-haven assets.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold slipped on Wednesday, struggling to draw buyers even as Asian stocks fell further despite China's latest policy easing with investors remaining wary of a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

MANILA - London copper futures retreated on Wednesday after gaining more than 2 percent overnight as worries persisted over the outlook for demand in top consumer China despite its latest step to boost a slowing economy.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures held in a narrow band on Wednesday not far off 6-1/2 year lows after China's central bank moved to support the country's stumbling economy, while concerns about a supply glut capped gains.

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)