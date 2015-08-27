EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in
four years on Wednesday as fears about China's economy gave way
to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.
LONDON - Britain's top share index sank on Wednesday, not
far from its lowest closing levels since the end of 2012, as
fears about Chinese growth gnawed and a commodities sell-off
rattled markets across Europe.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after
a strong rebound on Wall Street eased investors' fears of a
prolonged global market rout.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 2.31 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen nursed broad losses early on Thursday as
demand for the safe-haven currency dropped after an abrupt
turnaround in risk appetite saw Wall Street post its biggest
one-day gain in four years.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices stumbled on
Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official scaled back his
view of a rate increase in September in the wake of market
turbulence stemming from worries about China's economy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold steadied on Thursday after suffering its
biggest fall in five weeks in the prior session as stock markets
recovered, but indications that a U.S. rate hike might happen
later than expected kept a floor under prices.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY- London copper futures strengthened on Thursday
after a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped calm investors hit
by worries over China's faltering economy.
OIL
SEOUL - Brent crude climbed by more than $1 a barrel on
Thursday on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories and a
rally in global equity markets, but a stronger dollar capped
gains.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)