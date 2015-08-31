EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended a tumultuous week with a flat close on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns that a September rate rise was more likely than some investors expected.

LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest monthly drop in August since 2012 after fears over China's growth hit global markets, although it managed to recoup more losses on Friday following a volatile start to the week.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks skidded on Monday morning, hurt by soft domestic industrial output data and concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might yet raise interest rates next month even as anxiety over a China-led global economic slowdown persists.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.81 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar began the week under pressure on Monday, on track for monthly losses but off recent lows as investors kept alive hope that U.S. jobs data later this week would give the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates as early as next month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, with most yields posting their biggest weekly rise in nine weeks as the Federal Reserve's No. 2 official suggested a September rate increase remained a possibility in the wake of global market turbulence this week.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold struggled on Monday to recover from last week's losses, even in the face of a softer dollar, amid concern that the Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates this year despite recent market turmoil.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - Shanghai copper slipped on Monday on lingering worries over China's economy ahead of fresh factory data later in the week, but was set for a small monthly gain as a lull in demand over summer petered out.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asia on Monday as traders took profits, snapping gains last week that saw the biggest two-day rally in six years.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)