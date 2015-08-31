EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended a tumultuous week with a flat
close on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns that a
September rate rise was more likely than some investors
expected.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest
monthly drop in August since 2012 after fears over China's
growth hit global markets, although it managed to recoup more
losses on Friday following a volatile start to the week.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks skidded on Monday morning, hurt by
soft domestic industrial output data and concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve might yet raise interest rates next month even
as anxiety over a China-led global economic slowdown persists.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.81
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar began the week under pressure on Monday,
on track for monthly losses but off recent lows as investors
kept alive hope that U.S. jobs data later this week would give
the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates as early
as next month.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, with most
yields posting their biggest weekly rise in nine weeks as the
Federal Reserve's No. 2 official suggested a September rate
increase remained a possibility in the wake of global market
turbulence this week.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold struggled on Monday to recover from last
week's losses, even in the face of a softer dollar, amid concern
that the Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates
this year despite recent market turmoil.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - Shanghai copper slipped on Monday on lingering
worries over China's economy ahead of fresh factory data later
in the week, but was set for a small monthly gain as a lull in
demand over summer petered out.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asia on Monday as traders
took profits, snapping gains last week that saw the biggest
two-day rally in six years.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)