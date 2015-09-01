EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up
its worst month since 2012 after comments from a senior Federal
Reserve official heightened fears among investors of a potential
U.S. interest hike in September.
LONDON - European shares fell on Monday, with Germany's DAX
and France's CAC on track for their worst month in four years,
plagued by sliding Chinese stocks and the threat of a U.S. rate
increase as early as September.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as weak
corporate activity soured sentiment, while data from China
suggested its economy was losing further momentum.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.51
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - Low-yielding yen and euro held firm on Tuesday as
nervous investors look to upcoming data from China and the
United States to gauge whether they need to further wind back
carry trades, bets in risk assets funded by these currencies.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday after lower U.S. oil production and OPEC's readiness to
talk with other producers heightened inflation fears, while
weekend comments from the Federal Reserve vice chair hurt
shorter-dated prices.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold edged higher on Tuesday as equities faltered
on mounting expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
likely go ahead with an interest rate increase this month.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held its ground on Tuesday in the
face of slowing factory activity in the world's top copper user,
cushioned by a softer dollar, while nickel resumed its slide on
supply concerns.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell 3 percent in Asian trade on
Tuesday, with investors covering short positions and taking
profits after Brent and U.S. crude soared more than 8 percent in
the previous session.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)