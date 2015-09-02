EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Turmoil returned to Wall Street on Tuesday after
a brief rest, with renewed concerns about China's economy
pushing major indexes down almost 3 percent and intensifying
fears of a long-term selloff.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - The UK FTSE 100 slumped 3 percent on Tuesday, its
worst one-day fall in over a week, with miners hit hardest after
a slump in the manufacturing sector in China - the world's
biggest commodity consumer.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose in volatile trade on Wednesday
morning as investors picked up bargains, although sentiment
remained fragile as lingering concerns about China's economy
dented global equities.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.31
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar bounced to cut steep losses versus the
yen on Wednesday as Tokyo shares rebounded after sharp losses,
dulling demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency for the time
being.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after data
showing weakness in the Chinese and U.S. manufacturing sectors
fueled safe-haven bids, while possible selling of long-dated
Treasuries by foreign central banks capped those bonds' gains.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
MANILA - Gold edged lower on Wednesday with appetite for the
metal soured by a firmer dollar despite weaker Asian equities,
and failure to breach a key resistance and a looming U.S. rate
hike suggest more downside risk.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper resumed its downtrend on Wednesday as
sentiment soured towards base metals after world factory
activity slowed in August and the International Monetary Fund
cut its outlook for global growth.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell around 2 percent in early Asian
trade on Wednesday, as a stronger than expected build in U.S.
crude oil stocks and weaker U.S. manufacturing data fuelled a
rout in prices that started in the previous session.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)