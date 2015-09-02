EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Turmoil returned to Wall Street on Tuesday after a brief rest, with renewed concerns about China's economy pushing major indexes down almost 3 percent and intensifying fears of a long-term selloff.

LONDON - The UK FTSE 100 slumped 3 percent on Tuesday, its worst one-day fall in over a week, with miners hit hardest after a slump in the manufacturing sector in China - the world's biggest commodity consumer.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose in volatile trade on Wednesday morning as investors picked up bargains, although sentiment remained fragile as lingering concerns about China's economy dented global equities.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.31 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar bounced to cut steep losses versus the yen on Wednesday as Tokyo shares rebounded after sharp losses, dulling demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency for the time being.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after data showing weakness in the Chinese and U.S. manufacturing sectors fueled safe-haven bids, while possible selling of long-dated Treasuries by foreign central banks capped those bonds' gains.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged lower on Wednesday with appetite for the metal soured by a firmer dollar despite weaker Asian equities, and failure to breach a key resistance and a looming U.S. rate hike suggest more downside risk.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper resumed its downtrend on Wednesday as sentiment soured towards base metals after world factory activity slowed in August and the International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for global growth.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell around 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as a stronger than expected build in U.S. crude oil stocks and weaker U.S. manufacturing data fuelled a rout in prices that started in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)