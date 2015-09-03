EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks jumped almost 2 percent on
Wednesday in the latest volatile session as investors weighed
the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market
turmoil on the Federal Reserve's impending decision about when
to raise interest rates.
- - - -
LONDON - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group
has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in
Britain's FTSE 100 index following a quarterly
reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the first time
in four days on Thursday as gains on Wall Street boosted
sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered
stocks.
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.18
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on
Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into
equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the
Japanese unit.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on
Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices
falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central
bank selling.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold added to overnight losses on Thursday, hurt
by a stronger dollar and equities, and as investors awaited a
key U.S. jobs report later this week to gauge the timing of a
Federal Reserve rate hike.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Thursday, following
a 1 percent bounce in the previous session as investors closed
short positions amid a two-day holiday in China that drained
volumes from the market.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil fell on Thursday on an unexpected build in
U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian
shares after Wall Street posted a near 2-percent gain overnight
helped support prices.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)