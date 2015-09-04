EQUITIES

NEW YORK -U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as investors, on edge after recent turmoil in China's markets, looked toward a key U.S. jobs report that may figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to lift interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - UK shares had their biggest one-day gain in a week on Thursday, boosted by a commitment from ECB chief Mario Draghi to boost the central bank's asset-purchase programme if needed to offset the effects of a riskier economic backdrop.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell in choppy trade on Friday morning after a bounce in the yen against the euro and dollar hurt exporters and other index-heavyweights.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.15 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro nursed losses on Friday, having come under broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to beef up its already massive stimulus programme.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Thursday after a dovish outlook from the European Central Bank made U.S. government debt more attractive than European counterparts, but caution ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. employment report limited gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held declines from a two-day losing streak on Friday, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report as traders waited for clues about the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper took a breather on Friday but was set to log a second weekly gain as bets for monetary easing in Europe fuelled a short-covering rally that traders expected to gain steam given light holiday trade.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day which is expected to play into the Federal Reserve's decision on the timing of any U.S. rate hike.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)