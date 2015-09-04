EQUITIES
NEW YORK -U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as
investors, on edge after recent turmoil in China's markets,
looked toward a key U.S. jobs report that may figure in the
Federal Reserve's decision about when to lift interest rates.
LONDON - UK shares had their biggest one-day gain in a week
on Thursday, boosted by a commitment from ECB chief Mario Draghi
to boost the central bank's asset-purchase programme if needed
to offset the effects of a riskier economic backdrop.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell in choppy trade on Friday
morning after a bounce in the yen against the euro and dollar
hurt exporters and other index-heavyweights.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.15
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro nursed losses on Friday, having come under
broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering
assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to
beef up its already massive stimulus programme.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Thursday
after a dovish outlook from the European Central Bank made U.S.
government debt more attractive than European counterparts, but
caution ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. employment report limited
gains.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held declines from a two-day losing streak
on Friday, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report as traders waited
for clues about the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper took a breather on Friday but was
set to log a second weekly gain as bets for monetary easing in
Europe fuelled a short-covering rally that traders expected to
gain steam given light holiday trade.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Friday as
investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the
day which is expected to play into the Federal Reserve's
decision on the timing of any U.S. rate hike.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)