EQUITIES
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Monday, led into
positive territory by Glencore after the mining and
commodities trading firm announced a plan to cut billions of
dollars in debt in the face of weakening metals prices.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped in another choppy morning
session on Tuesday as lingering worries over China's economic
health offset revised data showing Japan's economy shrank less
than expected.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.09 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on
Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into
equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the
Japanese unit.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday after a four-day losing
streak, but the metal wasn't too far from a 2-1/2-week low as it
struggled to find direction amid uncertainty over a looming U.S
interest rate hike.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper marked time on Tuesday ahead of
August trade data from China that is expected to show struggling
growth, but also an uptick in copper imports as Chinese buyers
bought cheaper stocks from global markets.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices remained weak on Tuesday as the
global economic outlook darkened further and cooperation between
oil producing countries to curb oversupply looked unlikely.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)