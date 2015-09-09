EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday,
bouncing after steep losses last week and a China-fueled rebound
in global equities.
LONDON - The UK's top share index rallied on Tuesday,
extending its gains from the previous session with a boost from
better-than-expected euro zone Q2 GDP data and hope for further
market stimulus on Chinese markets.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded 5 percent on
Wednesday morning as rallies in U.S. and European stocks
dramatically boosted morale after the Nikkei wiped out its
year-to-date gains on Tuesday.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 2.91 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar gained against the safe-haven yen on
Wednesday, boosted by a surge in European and U.S. stocks amid a
global recovery in risk appetite that also drove rallies in
commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian
dollars.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors
prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will
increase interest rates next week for the first time in almost a
decade, and as the Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this
week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held above a three-week low on Wednesday as
the dollar nursed losses, but prices remained range-bound as
traders waited for direction from the Federal Reserve on the
timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper rose on Wednesday to a fresh
six-week high, as traders bet China would beef up measures to
strengthen its economy after August trade data showed flagging
growth.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday as Asian
stock markets caught a tailwind from a strong performance in the
United States and Europe, although fuel markets remained
generally dogged by oversupply.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)