EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended more than 1 percent lower on Wednesday after rallying the day before, led by declines in shares of Apple and energy companies, which fell with oil prices.

LONDON - Britain's top stock index rallied on Wednesday for a third straight session, boosted by encouraging corporate news from mining companies and financial firms and gains in Asian markets

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as a surprise drop in machinery data heightened concerns about the economy, further spooking investors who rushed to book profits a day after the market posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly seven years.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 2.30 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Thursday, taking down the Australian dollar with it, after the New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate and signalled it may ease policy further as the economy softens.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as higher yields lured fund managers and other investors back to the market, and after an auction of new 10-year notes saw solid demand.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near a four-week low on Thursday, retaining losses from its biggest drop in nearly two months overnight, as higher equities and uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike weighed

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Thursday from seven-week highs touched the previous session, as profit-taking that began in U.S. equities fed into global markets, souring sentiment on China and refuelling doubts over the scale of its demand for metals.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices fell on Thursday as weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuelled concerns that low levels of investment could further erode already slow growth in Asia.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)