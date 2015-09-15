EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down on Monday as many
investors put off making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting this week and others worried about weak economic
data from China.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, with
miner Glencore and supermarket group Morrison
underperforming as weak Chinese data and the possibility of a
U.S. rate rise weighed on markets.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday morning as food
processing firms rallied on a report of a merger, while most
investors were fairly relaxed ahead of the outcome of the Bank
Of Japan's two-day policy meeting.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.37
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The Australian dollar slipped on Tuesday after the
minutes from Australia's central bank provided few incentives to
build on the commodity-linked currency's gains, while the yen
looked to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting for catalysts.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Monday
on hesitation ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting
and on views that foreign central banks could continue selling
U.S. government debt to strengthen their currencies.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above a one-month low on Tuesday
as investors kept to the sidelines, awaiting the Federal
Reserve's outlook this week on U.S. interest rates.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Tuesday as
investors marked time ahead of this week's Federal Reserve rate
decision, while traders looked for more infrastructure
announcements by China to shore up metals demand.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices steadied early on Tuesday as traders
closed short positions and took on new longs after markets
tumbled in the previous session.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)