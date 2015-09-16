EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied over 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed healthy growth in consumer spending but did little to remove uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates this week.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index turned higher in thin trade on Tuesday, as a strong start to trade on Wall Street helped lift mining stocks off their lows, including Glencore, which hit another all-time trough early in the day.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose early on Wednesday as investors took confidence from signs of health in the U.S. economy and a rally on Wall Street, while value managers picked up bargains on low price-to-book stocks.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 1.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its two-day meeting beginning later in the session.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in over four years on Tuesday and long-dated yields hit their highest in nearly two months after a rise in German Bund yields triggered a jump higher in U.S. yields in thin trading volumes.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to break out of a tight range near a one-month low on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear the outlook for U.S. interest rates from a Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off later in the session.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper drifted lower on Wednesday as traders awaited a possible U.S. interest rate increase this week, but losses were cushioned by a seasonal demand pick-up and as low prices forced some producers to trim supply.

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. oil prices extended gains in Asia on Wednesday on an unexpected stockpile draw and higher gasoline prices, while international crude markets remained weak on the back of low growth expectations.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)