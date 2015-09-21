EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday in
heavy trading as the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest
rates near zero fuelled concerns about the potential impact of
continuing weak global growth on U.S. corporate earnings.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell sharply on Friday,
led lower by commodities stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
left interest rates unchanged on concerns about the health of
the global economy.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks snapped a three-day winning streak
on Friday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at a
record low, raising worries about the health of both the U.S.
and global economies.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 1.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar started Monday trade on a firm footing,
having recovered recent losses as major central banks were quick
to burnish their dovish credentials after the Federal Reserve
last week delayed a long-anticipated hike in U.S. interest
rates.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending
the previous day's declines after the Federal Reserve kept
interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew as to whether
it would tighten policy at all this year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dipped slightly on Monday after a three-day
rally, but the metal still held close its highest in nearly
three weeks, as the Federal Reserve's move last week to leave
U.S. interest rates unchanged weighed on global equities.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to the weakest in a
fortnight on Monday, as jitters lingered over the health of the
global economy after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week delayed
an interest rate rise.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on
Monday as U.S. drilling slowed and analysts estimated that $1.5
trillion worth of planned American production was uneconomical
at prices of $50 per barrel or lower.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)