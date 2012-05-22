------------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,105.90 +32.28 NZSX 50 3,530.415 +37.03
DJIA 12,504.48 +135.10 Nikkei 8,718.6 +84.7
NASDAQ 2,847.21 +68.42 FTSE 5,304.48 +36.86
S&P 500 1,315.99 +20.77 Hang Seng 19,103.77 +181.80
SPI 200 Fut 4,109.00 +37.00 CRB Index 289.80 -0.63
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.753 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8223 +0.014
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2787 1.2792 Yen US$ 79.38 79.42
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1591.16 Silver (Lon) 28.43
Gold (NY) 1591.3 Light Crude 92.63
---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday to snap a six-day
losing streak on the S&P 500, rebounding from equities' biggest
weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in
its second session after a disappointing debut.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 135.25 points, or 1.09 percent, at
12,504.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.78
points, or 1.60 percent, at 1,316.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, at 2,847.21.
LONDON - Britain's top share index halted a week-long slide
on Monday, as investors stumped up the courage to buy in on the
dips of badly beaten equities, although the murky outlook for
global growth kept gains to a minimum.
London's blue chip index closed 36.86 points higher,
or up 0.7 percent at 5,304.48, having fallen 5.5 percent last
week on persistent concerns over the implications of a possible
Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish
banks.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on
Tuesday, continuing Monday's technical correction as investors
picked up bargains after last week's flurry of aggressive
selling, triggered by concern over a deepening euro crisis.
The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 8,709.86, while
the broader Topix stepped up 1 percent to 732.62.
HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese growth proxys that
were spurred by some short covering after a relief rally in
European and U.S. markets overnight.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.74 percent at
19,061.4. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.85 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced
their bets against it, taking note of the chances that
Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce
measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone.
The euro stood at $1.2808, almost flat from late U.S.
levels but keeping some distance from four-month low of $1.2642
hit last Friday, tackling technical resistance at $1.2811 from a
tenkan line on its daily Ichimoku charts.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries eased in price on
Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally that was
sparked by fears over a worsening of the European debt crisis
and ahead of $99 billion in new debt supply scheduled for this
week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields last week had dipped
to near the lowest level in at least 60 years as investors
looked for new information over how European leaders will
address a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as
investors await a European Union summit that is expected to
discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt crisis that has
been threatening global growth.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce by
0039 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,593.
Market participants will focus on a European Union summit on
Wednesday where French President Francois Hollande is expected
to promote the idea of mutualised European debt, an idea that
Germany has opposed.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper futures rose for a third straight
day on Tuesday, supported by hopes top consumer China is
exerting efforts to reinvigorate its economy, helping the metal
recover some ground after losing more than 7 percent so far this
month.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $7,792 a tonne by 0223 GMT, after hitting a
one-week high of $7,816 earlier.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose for the first time
in four sessions on Monday as China's premier called for more
economic stimulus and a G8 summit supported Greece's remaining
in the euro zone while ratcheting up pressure over Iran's
nuclear program.
In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled
at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent.
