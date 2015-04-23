----------------------(0724/2124 GMT)---------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,844.77 +7.28 NZSX 50 5,757.91 -35.71 DJIA 18,058.69 +20.42 Nikkei 20,187.65 +53.75 NASDAQ 5,056.06 +20.89 FTSE 7,053.67 +25.43 S&P 500 2,112.93 +4.97 Hang Seng 27,827.70 -106.15 SPI 200 Fut 5,486.00 +40.00 TRJCRB Index 223.69 +2.91 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 2.531 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.954 -0.018 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.380 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.648 -0.006 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.7780 0.7727 NZD US$ 0.7594 0.7550 EUR US$ 1.0822 1.0690 Yen US$ 119.53 119.81 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1185.75 Silver (Lon) 15.87 Gold (NY) 1186.90 Light Crude 57.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market index most closely associated with technology stocks, closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.89 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,056.06. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.42 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,058.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,112.93 and For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index pushed higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump-up for utilities stocks just two weeks before a general election, while mining stocks also outperformed. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 7,053.67 points, near a record high of 7,119.35 reached on April 16. The index is up 7.4 percent so far in 2015. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark stock index closed 0.3. percent higher, having touched a 15-year intra-day high in morning trade, as investors bought large-cap and securities shares seen as undervalued and presenting strong earnings prospects. The Nikkei ended at 20,187.65, and off an the early high of 20,252.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Friday following a mildly positive lead from Wall Street, but softer metals prices could weigh on mining shares. Local stock index futures climbed 0.5 percent to 5,862.0, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar was knocked lower on Thursday by a decline in U.S. new-home sales fanning worries about U.S. economic growth, while the euro rose more than 1 percent on waning fears of a Greek default. The euro was last up more than 1 percent against the dollar at $1.0835. The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen to 119.52 yen. The British pound was up 0.02 percent against the dollar at $1.5061. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from 3-1/2 week highs as investors stepped back in the bond market a day after a broad selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields fell 3.5 basis points to 1.937 percent after hitting 1.993 percent on Wednesday, which was the highest in 3-1/2 weeks, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose from a three-week low on Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a month on Wednesday, as the dollar retreated on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,197.35 an ounce by 1831 GMT, after touching its lowest since April 1 at $1,183.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Industrial metals prices softened on Thursday after a weak Chinese manufacturing survey reinforced worries about demand, while aluminium was also pressured by news China will remove export taxes on rods and bars. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange sank to $5,864.50 a tonne, its lowest since March 20, from Wednesday's last bid of $5,910. It closed at $5,940 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices settled up 3 percent on Thursday, hitting 2015 highs, while U.S. gasoline reached 5-month peaks after Saudi Arabia and its allies maintained a bombing blitz in Yemen that heightened concerns about the security of Middle East oil supplies. U.S. crude settled up $1.58, or 2.8 percent, at $58.02 a barrel. Its session peak of $58.41 was a 2015 high. U.K. North Sea Brent, a global benchmark for oil, finished up $2.12, or 3.3 percent, at $64.85 a barrel. Its session high was a 2015 peak of $65.58. For a full report, double click on - - - -