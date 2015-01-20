LONDON Jan 20 Research group Morningstar
said on Tuesday it put the bronze rating of Fidelity
Worldwide's multi-asset strategic fund under review after an
announcement that manager Trevor Greetham would be giving up his
role as manager of the fund.
"Mr Greetham's long experience in asset allocation and his
Investment Clock model -- a proprietary macroeconomic model
based on his research on the relationship between markets and
the economy -- were key to Morningstar's positive view on the
fund," Morningstar said in a statement.
Morningstar said its would meet the new managers of the fund
"to understand their future plans".
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise)