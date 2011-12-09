* Sets qtrly div of $0.10/shr

* Approves increase to share buy-back by $200 mln (Follows Alerts)

Dec 9 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc doubled its quarterly dividend from the previous quarter and increased its share repurchase program by $200 million.

The Chicago-based company, which started paying dividend in the first quarter of this year, said in a statement it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.

Morningstar also said it increased its $100 million share repurchase program announced in Oct 2010. It has bought back 792,526 shares for $44.1 million till November.

Shares of the company closed at $58.94 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)