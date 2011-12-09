* Sets qtrly div of $0.10/shr
* Approves increase to share buy-back by $200 mln
Dec 9 Investment research firm Morningstar
Inc doubled its quarterly dividend from the previous
quarter and increased its share repurchase program by $200
million.
The Chicago-based company, which started paying dividend in
the first quarter of this year, said in a statement it will now
pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share.
Morningstar also said it increased its $100 million share
repurchase program announced in Oct 2010. It has bought back
792,526 shares for $44.1 million till November.
Shares of the company closed at $58.94 on Friday on Nasdaq.
