* Q3 net income 42 cents a share vs. 49 cents year earlier
* Q3 revenue $160.1 mln, up 14.5 pct
Oct 26 Investment research firm Morningstar
(MORN.O) said its third quarter profit declined 13 percent as
higher compensation and bonus costs outpaced revenue gains.
The Chicago-based company said third quarter net income
totaled $21.4 million, or 42 cents per share, down from $24.7
million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.
The 2010 third quarter included a one-time gain of $3.2
million, or 7 cents a share, Morningstar said.
Revenue increased 14.5 percent to $160.1 million, bolstered
by Morningstar's investment consulting and "Morningstar Direct"
data and analysis unit.
Shares of Morningstar closed up 1.4 percent to $59.57 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have
gained 1 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Bernard Orr)