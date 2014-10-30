BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 Morningstar Investment Management group, a unit of Morningstar Inc, said it hired Clemence Dachicourt and Marina Jelesova as portfolio managers, based in London.
Dachicourt will be a senior investment consultant and portfolio manager, while Jelesova will be an investment consultant and portfolio manager, Morningstar Investment said in a statement.
Dachicourt joins from La Francaise AM, the investment management business of French bank Credit Mutuel Group.
Jelesova joins from investment consulting firm Redington Ltd, where she was asset liability management and investment strategy associate. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results