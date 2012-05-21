RABAT May 21 Morocco will launch a tender to
sell at least one 4G licence in the fourth quarter to help reach
its 10-year goal of providing access to broadband services for
the whole population, the telecoms regulator said on Monday.
In emailed replies to Reuters questions, Telecommunications
Regulatory National Agency (ANRT) said it had yet to decide how
many licences would be up for grabs in the tender.
"A study will be launched soon to fix the terms and
conditions for 4G licensing ... including the particular issue
of the number of licences to be awarded," ANRT said.
The deployment of 4G technologies "is a flagship of the
National Plan for High- and Very High-speed Internet that was
recently adopted by ANRT's board", it said.
It aims to "generalize access to broadband telecommunication
services for the entire population of the Kingdom within 10
years' time", ANRT said.
On Friday, business weekly La Vie Economique quoted the head
of ANRT as saying that the tender may allow the entry of a
fourth operator to the market.
However, ANRT stopped short of specifically confirming that.
"The planned tender for 4G technology will be open to
competition ... Any interested candidate will be allowed to
compete. Bids will be reviewed under specifications and tender
documents that will be issued later," ANRT said.
ANRT plans to award the licences at the start of 2013 and
expects they will be operational by the end of that year at the
earliest, it added.
Morocco's telecommunications market is dominated by
Vivendi's Maroc Telecom, France Telecom
affiliate Meditelecom, and Wana, owned by a holding
company controlled by the Moroccan monarchy and Kuwait's Zain
.
While mobile penetration hovers around 110 percent of the 33
million population, Internet subscribers reached only 3.2
million by the end of 2011, rising 70 percent from the previous
year, ANRT data shows.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Will Waterman)