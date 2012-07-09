RABAT, July 9 At least 26 people were killed and 40 others injured in two separate bus accidents in Morocco on Monday, official media reported.

Ten people died and 33 others were injured, five of them critically, when a passenger bus crashed near the northern city of Nador, state news agency MAP reported.

Later on Monday, 16 people died and a dozen others were injured when their bus fell into a ravine near the town of Tamanar, 530 km (330 miles) south of Rabat.

MAP did not give the nationalities of the victims.

Road accidents are common in Morocco, but have been on the rise after car ownership nearly doubled in the ten years to the end-2011.