Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
RABAT, July 9 At least 26 people were killed and 40 others injured in two separate bus accidents in Morocco on Monday, official media reported.
Ten people died and 33 others were injured, five of them critically, when a passenger bus crashed near the northern city of Nador, state news agency MAP reported.
Later on Monday, 16 people died and a dozen others were injured when their bus fell into a ravine near the town of Tamanar, 530 km (330 miles) south of Rabat.
MAP did not give the nationalities of the victims.
Road accidents are common in Morocco, but have been on the rise after car ownership nearly doubled in the ten years to the end-2011. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; souhail.karam@thosonreuters.com; 00 212 537 72 65 18; )
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
* Two women fled airport by taxi after attack -South Korean TV