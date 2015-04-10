UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RABAT, April 10 At least 31 people were killed and nine seriously injured near the southern Moroccan city of Tan-Tan when a bus collided with a truck on Friday, the state news agency MAP reported.
Most of the victims were killed by the fire that broke out on the bus straight after the crash, local media said. The bus was heading from the capital Rabat to Laayoune in Western Sahara.
Road accidents have been on the rise in Morocco since car ownership nearly doubled in the last 15 years. Official statistics say an average of 10 people die every day in traffic accidents.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
