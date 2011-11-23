(Adds details)
RABAT Nov 23 The African Development Bank
(AfDB) on Wednesday said it was close to approving 373 million
euros ($498 million) in financing for renewable energy in
Morocco, which has embarked on one of the world's most ambitious
solar energy developments.
The financing is in the course of being finalised, AfDB said
in a statement, noting that it expects its board to vet it
before the end of 2011.
AfDB did not explicitly refer in its statement to Morocco's
$9 billion solar power programme, which is vital for a country
that has no oil or gas but has an abundance of sun. Morocco is
also developing wind farms as part of its plan to reduce
reliance on hydrocarbon imports.
Last week, the World Bank approved loans to Morocco totaling
$297 million to help finance the first phase of a 500 megawatt
solar power plant, one of the largest in the world.
The Ouarzazate concentrated solar power plant is the first in
Morocco's solar power programme.
Separately, AfDB said it approved on Wednesday a 224 million
euros loan for the Moroccan government to help it improve access
for its population and small and medium enterprises to financial
services.
