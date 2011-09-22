* Gov't injects $193 mln in carrier's capital
* Royal Air Maroc has been losing $10 mln per month
* Airline to sell its Airbus fleet, delivered in 2006
RABAT, Sept 22 Morocco's cash-strapped
government has offered flag carrier Royal Air Maroc 1.6 billion
dirhams ($193.3 million) to shore up its finances hurt by
growing competition, lower sales and higher fuel prices.
The funds are part of a 9.3 billion dirhams package covering
2011-2016 to help the state-controlled airline cut its workforce
by 30 percent to around 4,000, renew its fleet to reduce fuel
consumption, and revamp its operations, an official source told
Reuters.
"The 1.6 billion dirhams should boost the firm's capital so
that it can meet its financial obligations and increase its
investment capacity," said the source familiar with the plan.
The carrier has been racking up losses close to 80 million
dirhams per month this year after revolts in some Arab countries
and a suicide attack in the main tourist city of Marrakesh hit
traveller numbers into Morocco.
"The surge in fuel prices coupled with fierce competition
from low-cost carriers under the Open Sky agreement with the
European Union have added more pressure on the company," the
source said.
Royal Air Maroc said it would be able to save 1 billion
dirhams, or 83 million dirhams per month, mostly from the
reduction in its staff.
It also plans to raise about 1 billion dirhams from the sale
of 10 aircraft including four Airbus 321 and five Boeing 737-500
to reduce to five years the average age of its fleet.
The airline declined to explain why it chose to sell all of
its four Airbus aircraft, five years after they started to be
delivered, and what the sale entails for its future aircraft
purchases.
Before it ordered the four Airbus in 2001, Royal Air Maroc
had traditionally been faithful to rival Boeing.
"As of 2012, our medium-haul fleet is projected to include
the new generation of Boeing 737. For the long-haul, we will
keep Boeing 767 until the delivery of Boeing 787 (Dreamliner),"
the airline said in emailed responses to Reuters questions.
It will take delivery next year of two out of four Boeing
Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered along with at least five
737-800 aircraft.
With a relatively modest fleet of around 40 medium- and
long-haul aircraft, Royal Air Maroc has sought in recent years
to develop Casablanca as a regional hub connecting mostly
poorly-served west African capitals to Europe and North America.
Royal Air Maroc's financial troubles have revived
speculation the government may want to sell a minority stake in
the company to major competitors such as Emirates or
Air France-KLM but the source said such plans "are not
on the current government's agenda for now".
($1=8.276 Moroccan dirhams)