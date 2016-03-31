(Adds director comments)
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, March 31 Morocco's stock market regulator
AMMC suspended trading in shares of Alliances Development
on Thursday after the property company postponed its
annual results announcement, saying it wanted time to finalise a
debt restructuring plan.
Alliances' shares have tumbled more than 65 percent in the
past 12 months on the Casablanca stock market and the company
issued a profit warning earlier this month, saying it would post
a bigger loss for 2015 than previously expected.
Under stock exchange rules, a company must release its
annual results by March 31.
"We have asked the regulator to postpone our results
announcement date pending the finalization of our restructuring
plan," Ahmed Ammor, managing director of Alliances Development,
told Reuters by telephone.
A source at AMMC said the shares had been suspended on
Thursday.
Ammor said the company now planned to announce the results
and the business plan on May 10 to give investors more
visibility on the outlook.
He said the company had reduced its debt by more than half
since 2014 but he declined to give exact figures.
"It was around 8.5 billion dirhams before the start of our
plan and I can tell you that we reduced it by half to 4 billion
dirhams and something," he said.
Ammor said he expects the company's shares to resume trading
on Monday, although it would depend on a decision by the
regulator.
When Alliances sold 1 billion dirhams ($102 million) in
maiden bonds last August, it had said it expected to post a loss
for 2015 of 226 million dirhams, but earlier this month it said
the loss would be bigger due to its debt restructuring plan and
the economic slowdown in the North African kingdom.
On Thursday the company said 2015 was a year of transition
with serious financial difficulties.
Alliances rival Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer
by stock market value, posted an 18.6 percent drop in full-year
net profit to 852.6 million dirhams on Thursday, saying its
margins at the high end of the property sector had been
squeezed.
($1 = 9.5960 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Susan Fenton)