By Aziz El Yaakoubi

RABAT, March 31 Morocco's stock market regulator AMMC suspended trading in shares of Alliances Development on Thursday after the property company postponed its annual results announcement, saying it wanted time to finalise a debt restructuring plan.

Alliances' shares have tumbled more than 65 percent in the past 12 months on the Casablanca stock market and the company issued a profit warning earlier this month, saying it would post a bigger loss for 2015 than previously expected.

Under stock exchange rules, a company must release its annual results by March 31.

"We have asked the regulator to postpone our results announcement date pending the finalization of our restructuring plan," Ahmed Ammor, managing director of Alliances Development, told Reuters by telephone.

A source at AMMC said the shares had been suspended on Thursday.

Ammor said the company now planned to announce the results and the business plan on May 10 to give investors more visibility on the outlook.

He said the company had reduced its debt by more than half since 2014 but he declined to give exact figures.

"It was around 8.5 billion dirhams before the start of our plan and I can tell you that we reduced it by half to 4 billion dirhams and something," he said.

Ammor said he expects the company's shares to resume trading on Monday, although it would depend on a decision by the regulator.

When Alliances sold 1 billion dirhams ($102 million) in maiden bonds last August, it had said it expected to post a loss for 2015 of 226 million dirhams, but earlier this month it said the loss would be bigger due to its debt restructuring plan and the economic slowdown in the North African kingdom.

On Thursday the company said 2015 was a year of transition with serious financial difficulties.

Alliances rival Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by stock market value, posted an 18.6 percent drop in full-year net profit to 852.6 million dirhams on Thursday, saying its margins at the high end of the property sector had been squeezed.

($1 = 9.5960 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)